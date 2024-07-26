95 Libyans arrested after police uncover illegal military training camp in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have uncovered a suspected military training base in White River where 95 foreign nationals were arrested on Friday. The training camp was uncovered by members of the police working together with the Provincial Joint Structures (ProvJOINTS) and the Department of Home Affairs.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the Police Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi convened with ProvJOINTS on Wednesday, July 24, after receiving information about the suspected camp. “This led to a joint operation being carried out today, Friday, July 26, 2024, resulting in the raid and subsequent arrest. The place, which was initially designated as a training site, appears to have been converted into an illegal military training base. The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities,” Mdhluli said. The police commissioner said any threat to the security and stability of Mpumalanga and South Africa are taken very seriously.