‘A danger to society’: Serial rapist and killer Johan Williams sentenced to eight life terms of imprisonment

A Western Cape serial rapist and killer has been sentenced to eight life terms of imprisonment. Johan Jacobus Williams was sentenced in the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Williams targeted desperate young women, promising them employment opportunities, only for them to be found raped, murdered and buried in shallow graves. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Williams was convicted in February on 19 counts. These include six counts of kidnapping, five counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, three counts of murder, a count of housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, a count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and failure to comply with a protection order.

In addition to the life terms, he also received 60 years. “The 52-year-old’s reign of terror between 2012 and 2018 in Wellington saw him kidnapping and murdering Natalie Jonkers, Maria Isaacs, and Chantelle Matthyssen who he also raped,” said Ntabazalila. “His modus operandi was that he promised them employment opportunities, only for them to be later found murdered and buried in shallow graves.

“He lied to their families, making them believe that they were still alive by sending messages from their cellphones. “He also lied to some of the mothers, saying that he had seen their daughters and were staying at certain areas, while he knew this was not the case.” The NPA said Williams pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the trial, despite pointing out to the police the area where he buried the bodies of his victims.

“He argued that it was a coincidence that all three women were last seen in his company, and he did not understand how he was convicted on the charges the State preferred against him.” During the trial, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Maria Marshall described the accused as a serial murderer and rapist who showed no remorse and emotions. She further described him as a danger to society.

Handing down judgment, Judge Rosheni Alie said regrettably, it was not only the accused on trial, but also poverty and unemployment in rural areas. Alie said the evidence revealed high levels of poverty and the desperate lengths that victims went to in accessing employment opportunities and money. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell welcome the sentence.