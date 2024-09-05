A family affair: Mother and son appear in court for murder of husband

On Monday, September 2, Refilwe Molekoa and her son, Goitsemang Madibela, appeared in court after being detained at their residence in Maubane hamlet, near Makapanstad in the North West.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Lucas Molekoa, 63, and his stepson were watching soccer on television on Sunday, August 25, 2024, when an altercation erupted.

“It is alleged that the argument became physical and the mother attempted to separate the duo, but she failed. It is further alleged that on realising that her husband was overpowering the son, she hit the man with an object on his head and he fell down,” said Funani.

The woman and her son allegedly strangled the husband with a rope, then rushed outside to scream and alert the neighbours, claiming that there was a house robbery.