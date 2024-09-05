A family affair: Mother and son appear in court for murder of husband

A 36-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son appeared in Moretele Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly murdering her husband.
On Monday, September 2, Refilwe Molekoa and her son, Goitsemang Madibela, appeared in court after being detained at their residence in Maubane hamlet, near Makapanstad in the North West.
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Lucas Molekoa, 63, and his stepson were watching soccer on television on Sunday, August 25, 2024, when an altercation erupted.
“It is alleged that the argument became physical and the mother attempted to separate the duo, but she failed. It is further alleged that on realising that her husband was overpowering the son, she hit the man with an object on his head and he fell down,” said Funani.
The woman and her son allegedly strangled the husband with a rope, then rushed outside to scream and alert the neighbours, claiming that there was a house robbery.
“Police were called and the two suspects; the woman and her son were taken in for questioning. The pair was later charged with murder after investigations revealed that they allegedly killed the victim,” Funani said.
The defendants have been remanded in custody until Friday, September 13, 2024, for a bail application.
North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena praised Makapanstad police for their quick response and comprehensive investigations, which led to the pair being arrested and facing the full force of the law.
IOL