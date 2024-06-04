A SIM swap was done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone number a day after his death, court hears

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard that a SIM swap with a number belonging to slain soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, was done hours after he was fatally shot while visiting his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo. The information was revealed on Tuesday by forensic supervisor from Vodacom, Pinky Vythilingam.

Vythilingam began sharing data from Vodacom after going on the witness stand on Monday. She was lead into evidence by State advocate Ronnie Sibanda. Sibanda asked Vythilingam the process of obtaining a SIM swap and what was needed.

She explained that the process involves either going to a shop where you can purchase a SIM card and call customer service or go to a Vodacom shop. “If you call in to do a SIM swap, about five questions are going to be asked and your ID number has to be confirmed. They will also ask the last five numbers you dialled, when was the last time you topped up your airtime and how much it was,” she explained. She added that a SIM swamp can’t be obtained without the above details being confirmed.

Regarding Meyiwa’s number, she said it was done on October 27, 2014 - a day after he was killed in Vosloorus. “If you look at the entry, you will see the IMEI number had changed. You will have a look at the date, it was done at 4:21pm and it was a successful SIM swap,’’ she said. She further added that the SIM swap was done through a dealer at CelluCity in Benmore Gardens, Johannesburg and the agent who carried out the SIM Swap was Nikita Vester.

Sibanda asked if she was able to tell if a ID copy was provided by the person who requested the SIM swap. “I can't tell,” Vythilingam replied . “Can you tell who requested the SIM swap,” asked Sibanda.

“No, I can't tell,” she said. She further added that after the SIM swap was performed, it was inserted in a Nokia 2330 Classic phone and there were 63 calls which were made on the number. “We can see towards the middle of page, the first activity with new card on 27 October was 4:21pm it was an incoming call lasting two seconds and from a number ending with 0401...The tower location was Burtonpark.