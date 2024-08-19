‘A simple ‘I am gay’ would have saved his life’: Gay man, thought to be a woman, shot dead at Joburg bed and breakfast

The gay community has been left in shock after a feminine gay man was shot dead at a Joburg bed and breakfast, allegedly by a man who believed he was a woman. Clement Hadebe, 29, from Madadeni in Newcastle, was found murdered, with nine gunshot wounds at a bed and breakfast last Monday, August 12.

It is believed Hadebe was shot and killed after being taken to the B&B by a man he met the night before at the Kwa Mai Mai Market in down town Joburg. The man apparently believed Hadebe was a woman. Known for his vibrant personality and love for life, Hadebe had gone out with friends last Sunday, where he is believed to have encountered his alleged killer, a man who, according to friends, appeared interested in Hadebe, but was unaware of his sexual orientation or gender identity, since he presented as a woman. According to media reports, Hadebe and his friends were approached by three men who offered to buy them drinks. One of the men showed a particular interest in Hadebe.

"I warned Clement to tell him he was gay, but he brushed me off," Hadebe’s friend told Zimoja News. According to Hadebe’s friends, the deceased left with the man and his friends. Another companion who was with them in the car was dropped off along the way, under the pretext that they wanted to be alone.

The next morning, Hadebe's body was discovered, riddled with bullets. Friends of Hadebe believe that the man may have killed him upon realising that Hadebe was not the woman he presumed him to be. "He spent a lot of money on us and was certain he was taking a woman home.

“But that did not give him the right to take Clement’s life," another friend stated, calling the crime "horrific" and hoping for justice. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that the police were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had been made. "There are no updates at this stage. We are still investigating the case," she said.

The murder of Hadebe has sparked reactions on social media. @Bafanasurprise said: "A simple “I am gay”, would have saved his Life. He should have disclosed before drinking the alcohol, but because we use our private parts when we are drunk this didn’t ring a bell!“ A simple “I am gay”, would have saved his Life. He should have disclosed before drinking the alcohol, but because we use our private parts when we are drunk this didn’t ring a bell!

— Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) August 19, 2024 @EyesizweIntando added, "Even if he didn't disclose it, the guy had not right to kill him coz who's gonna end up in jail now? May his soul rest in peace.“ Even if he didn't disclose it, the guy had not right to kill him coz who's gonna end up in jail now? May his soul rest in peace — Yesizwe🥰 (@EyesizweIntando) August 19, 2024 @DollyBy2 noted: "Scaming scammed someone's life that's really bad. He was supposed to give him lesser punishment, just drop him outside the hotel, then he was supposed to take himself home, not to take his life! It was gambling, for every bet not always a win, people must learn to have space for disappointment!“