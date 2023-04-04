A week after Mpumalanga’s Chief Mnisi was murdered, his widow is brutally killed and relatives shot

Pretoria - The widow of Chief Clyde Mnisi of Mpumalanga who was murdered last week, Charlene Felicity Mathews aged 30, has also been brutally killed. “She was reportedly gunned down in the early hours of today Tuesday, 04 April 2023 around 01h10am. A case of murder with two counts of attempted murder is being investigated by the police in Calcutta,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala narrated.

“According to the information, the police at Calcutta were called to a shooting incident at the residential place of the late chief. Upon arrival they found the lifeless body of the woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the head. “Two other males identified as family members also sustained gunshot wounds after being shot and they were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile the female victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene,” he said. The widow of Chief Clyde Mnisi of Mpumalanga who was murdered last week, Charlene Felicity Mathews aged 30, has been brutally killed, and two family members who were with her were also shot. Photo: SAPS Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that armed assailant(s) got into the house and shot at the three victims before fleeing the scene.

Police found some cartridges on the scene. “A team of investigators has been assembled and have already begun with the probe with a hope to arrest the perpetrator(s). Part of the investigation will be to establish on how the suspect(s) gained entry into the house,” said Mohlala. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

“No one has been arrested thus far. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect(s) to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala. The murdered woman’s husband, 37-year-old Chief Clyde Mnisi from Bohlabela in Mpumalanga’s Ehlanzeni District, was fatally shot on March 26, along Airport Road near White River, next to the Kruger-Mpumalanga International (KMI) Airport. Police said his killers were still at large.

Chief Clyde Mnisi, aged 37, was fatally shot at around midnight yesterday after his vehicle had a tyre puncture next to the Kruger-Mpumalanga International (KMI) Airport. Photo: Supplied The brutal murder of the traditional leader happened after 11pm on a Sunday, after his vehicle had a tyre puncture. His driver sustained injuries to his leg after being shot, but Mohlala said “he survived to tell the fate”. “According to the report, Chief Mnisi together with his driver were travelling in a Toyota Avanza when they had a puncture. Whilst waiting for assistance it is alleged that a group of about five heavily armed men wearing balaclavas and gloves came in a BMW X5,” Mohlala said at the time. “They then alighted from the vehicle with high-calibre rifles and went straight to the passenger side where the chief was sitting.