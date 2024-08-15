A week since Moroadi Cholota landed from the US: Her fight for bail will continue

The bail application for Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule will continue on Thursday morning. Cholota’s attorney Piet Tibane from Morakile Tibane Attorneys is expected to submit replying affidavits to the State.

The matter is being heard in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Cholota, 37, is facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. She was extradited from the United States of America on August 8, 2024.

Cholota is asking that the court release her on bail of R2,500 citing reasons that the State’s case against her was weak and that none of her co-accused had spent even a day behind bars. She was arrested in April in the US and has been incarcerated ever since. The case pertains to the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

There are a total of 17 accused in the matter and includes the likes of businessman Edwin Sodi and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule. That trial is set to take place in 2025. Earlier this week, the State told the court that Cholota should not be released on bail as she was a flight risk with very little respect for the law.

A lead investigator from the Hawks in a sworn affidavit said Cholota did not cooperate with the investigation. While Cholota told the court that she intended to attend the trial to clear her name. The NPA said: “Ms Cholota has fought her extradition at every step and by every means. She has no desire to stand trial and prove her innocence.”