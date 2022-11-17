Abirah Dekhta kidnapping accused may not be identified yet, court rules

Rustenburg – The Wynberg Magistrate's Court has ordered that seven people charged with the kidnapping of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta should not be named yet. The seven appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

According to News24, magistrate Goolam Bawa ordered that none of the accused be named yet. He ruled that, as they did not yet have a lawyer, they had not had a chance to exercise their rights. Five of the seven had appointed a private lawyer, but he had expected them to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court, so he arrived late. Two opted for Legal Aid. One private lawyer hovered in the background and said the charges against his client had been withdrawn, confirming reports that at least eight people were arrested, News24 reported.

Abirah was snatched while seated in a lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville. She was found in Khayelitsha on November 14. Seven people, including a woman who was allegedly feeding the child, were taken in for questioning. According to a News24 report, prosecutor Darren Rudolph said the driver of the vehicle Abirah was in was waiting for one more pupil in Gatesville at about 7.20am on Friday, November 4 when two vehicles pulled up behind the car.

Five men got out, grabbed her and put her into a Nissan double-cab bakkie. On Monday, November 14 police got a tip-off at about 5pm that Abirah was being held hostage in Khayelitsha. They put the address under surveillance and saw four men inside and three others on guard outside. The men alternated guard duty inside and outside.

