Abused teenager who hired a hitman to kill his stepfather for R20,000, jailed

A teenage boy who hired a hitman to kill his stepfather has been sentenced to an effective 18 years behind bars. Sinawo Mginywa, 19, described years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his stepfather, which left him feeling powerless and unable to escape the violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mginywa was found guilty by the Eastern Cape High Court of killing 69-year-old Qondile Mnguni. Mnguni was gunned down on December 8, 2023 at their family home in Motherwell, Gqeberha. During court proceedings, Mginywa admitted to his role in the premeditated killing of his stepfather, with the assistance of a third party known only as "Lowkey", later identified as Sangezo Aphiwe.

“The murder followed years of violent abuse inflicted by the deceased on both the accused and his mother, Nomalungisa Precious Mnguni, 45,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. “Sinawo (Mginywa) explained that the history of abuse within the family significantly contributed to his decision to take such drastic action.” Mginywa said he conspired with Aphiwe, whom he befriended online, to have his stepfather murdered in exchange for R20,000.

He promised to pay him in monthly instalments of R350. On the day of murder, Mginywa left a window open which the hitman entered through and shot the stepfather twice in the head. The court heard that it was after a particularly violent incident, in which his mother was assaulted with a hammer and beaten with a sjambok, that Mginywa contacted the man to carry out the murder, paying an upfront amount of R3,500.

He said on the day of the murder, his mother slept in her bedroom, unaware of the murder. Mginywa was arrested in July this year, and on November 18, 2024, he pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Tyali said he was sentenced to 18 years for murder and eight years for conspiracy. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an 18 year jail term.