Accountant in court for over R11 million fraud

Rustenburg -An accountant was arrested in connection with more than R11.4 million fraud in Despatch, in the Eastern Cape. The Hawks arrested him on Friday on allegations of fraud and theft.

"It is alleged that during the period between 11 September 2020 and 10 March 2022, the accused in his position as an accountant for Super Spar in Despatch, was given full access and administration rights to Despatch Super Spar as well as Tops Liquor store bank accounts in order to render the services effectively," said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape. "During September 2022, the contract with the accused was terminated and a new accountant employed. The newly employed accountant in his line of duty discovered 105 fraudulent deposits into the accused business account over and above the invoiced payments he had claimed for the services he officially rendered to the business," Mgolodela said. "The matter was reported to the Hawks in January 2023 and resulted in his arrest on 17 March 2023. The investigations revealed an actual prejudice of more than R11.4 million."

He appeared in the appearance in Gqeberha New Law Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the case against him was postponed to March 22 for formal bail application. In the Free State, the police said three people-- two men and a woman, aged 36, 37 and 26 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle. They were found in possession of a Mercedes Benz which was reported stolen in Welkom.

"The suspects also face charges of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspects were found with a fake driver's license and in possession of the owner of the vehicle's Capitec bank card and registration papers of the vehicle," said Captain Stephen Thakeng. He said members of Welkom K9 Unit and Welkom SAPS received information about a stolen vehicle and operationalised the information on Saturday. "The information received was that the vehicle was travelling from Bothaville to Welkom, a way lay was arranged which led to the vehicle being intercepted along the R30 road near Odendaalsrus."