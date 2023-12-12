Accused in Loyiso Nkohla murder case abandon bail

The two men accused of being involved in the assassination of former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader and former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader, Loyiso Nkohla, have abandoned their bail. Mzubanzi Chulayo, 41, and Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The duo were previously prepared to apply for bail but have since followed the directive of their co-accused, Zukisa Tshabile who abandoned his bail months prior. During the last appearance, Chulayo, who was arrested in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape after a manhunt on November 27 was pointed out as one of the shooters in an identity parade. Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo, also known as Maya or Sgwili. Picture: Hawks The court heard Chulayo was identified as one of the shooters during an identification parade; cellphone mapping placed him at the crime scene; and in his statement given to a police captain, he admitted being part of the planning; he was in possession of a firearm; he placed himself at the crime scene; but he denied being a shooter.

Mziyanda Mdlungu. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers In his statement, Chulayo also confirmed he was paid R20,000 for the murder. Nkohla was shot and killed on April 17 at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station when gunmen stormed inside. The Hawks said Nkohla is believed to have been targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes.

Chulayo and Mdlungu have been remanded in custody. The duo, along with their co-accused, Tshabile, are expected back in court on February 15, 2024. [email protected]