Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

ACDP councillor killed in Enseleni

A councillor in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead. Picture: SAPS

A councillor in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead. Picture: SAPS

Published 18m ago

Share

Empangeni - A councillor of the ACDP in the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead.

Councillor John Myaka was shot dead while in the township of Enseleni and the motive behind his killing is not yet known.

The deputy president of the ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party), Pastor Wayne Thring, has confirmed the incident.

He told IOL on Tuesday night that he had just spoken to Myaka's brother who confirmed the fatal shooting.

He added that his family was still trying to get more information regarding the shooting.

More on this

* This is a developing story.

Related Topics:

crimePoliticsKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe