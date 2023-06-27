ACDP councillor killed in Enseleni

Empangeni - A councillor of the ACDP in the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Empangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead.
Councillor John Myaka was shot dead while in the township of Enseleni and the motive behind his killing is not yet known.
The deputy president of the ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party), Pastor Wayne Thring, has confirmed the incident.
He told IOL on Tuesday night that he had just spoken to Myaka's brother who confirmed the fatal shooting.
He added that his family was still trying to get more information regarding the shooting.
* This is a developing story.