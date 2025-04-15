Ace Magashule, Edwin Sodi on trial over R255 million Asbestos scandal

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and 17 co-accused, including businessman Edwi Sodi are appearing for trial in the Bloemfontein High Court. They face several charges relating to the R255 million Asbestos project in the Free State, dating back to 2014.

According to the 110-page State indictment, Magashule, during his State of the Province Address in the Free State on June 26, 2014, made mention of the project to eradicate cancer-causing asbestos roofing in the Free State, which would take place from 2014 to 2019. The State further alleges that none of the work was ever done on the 300,000 houses. In the indictment, the State further claims that proper procurement processes were not followed.

The State will further allege that the contracts between the Department of Human Settlement in the Free State and businessman Edwin Sodi and his company, Blackhead Consulting, were illegal and irregular. Among the accused are Moroadi Cholota, Magashule's assistant at the time he was Free State Premier. The 37-year-old was arrested in the United States of America in April 2024 and extradited to South Africa in August 2024.

Her bail of R2,500 was granted by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on August 15, 2024, despite the State arguing that Cholota was a flight risk with very little respect for the law. The political science student at Maryland University in the US challenged the Free State Director of Prosecutions, saying that their case against her was weak. However her appeal was dismissed.