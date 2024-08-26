Ace Magashule’s ex-PA’s urgent application to be heard

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court was expected to hear an urgent application of fraud-accused Moroadi Cholota on Monday. The 37-year-old former personal assistant of Ace Magashule was facing an array of charges pertaining to the R255 million Free State asbestos case.

She has denied any wrongdoing and was claiming that the State had a weak case against her. Last week Cholota, a political science student at the Bay Atlantic University in Maryland, America, filed an application in the same court she was granted bail of R2,500. She was asking the court to declare the fraud and corruption charges against her as unconstitutional and invalid.

In addition Cholota wants the court to declare her extradition from the United States unlawful. Cholota was arrested by American authorities in April 2024, and has been incarcerated following her extradition and arrival to the country on August 8, 2024. The respondents are cited as the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Free State, the Minister of Police and Captain Benjamin Calitz, who is the lead investigator in the Free State asbestos case.

In her founding affidavit, Cholota said there was no reasonable or probable basis for the charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption levelled by the State against her. The State has filed its responding affidavits. This a developing story and will be updated.