Ace Magashule’s former PA granted bail

Attempts by the National Prosecuting Authority’s to keep fraud accused Moroadi Cholota behind bars, pending the R255million Free State asbestos trial has been unsuccessful. The 37-year-old former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, was released on bail of R2,500 in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Part of her bail conditions is to report weekly to the local police station and not to leave Bloemfontein. She has been incarcerated since her arrest in the United States Of America, since April and was extradited on August 8,2024. The NPA opposed her bail application citing reasons that Cholota was a flight risk, who had very little respect for the law and was likely to evade her trial.

Cholota hit back saying that she was never a fugitive like the State made it out, but rather pursuing her political science degree at Atlantic Bay University in the US. In addition she said she could never evade a trial that was yet to even begin. Cholota is among 17 other accused linked to the 2014, R255million Free State asbestos project.

Her co-accused include businessman Edwin Sodi and Ace Magashule. Cholota will stay with her step-parents in Bloemfontein and will await the arrival of her teenage son whom she say lives with his father in Nigeria. The asbestos trial is set to take place next year.