Ace Magasule’s former personal assistant expected in court following extradition from the US

Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. Cholota, 37, was extradited from the United States of America and landed in Johannesburg on Thursday.

She was arrested in April this year and appeared in a US court. Her extradition was granted on June 7, by the United States Districts Court. Cholota worked as Magashule’s assistant during his tenure as the Premier of the Free State.

Magashule is facing 21 counts of fraud, money laundering and corruption relating to a R255 million asbestos contract in 2014. Following Magashule’s arrest, Cholota was supposed to be a State witness in the trial, but apparently backtracked, and will now face the same charges. According to the extradition ruling she faces four counts of fraud and five counts of corruption.

In their ruling, two judges said that the evidence brought before the court was sufficient to justify Cholota’s commitment for trial. The State alleges that fraud to the value of R255 million was committed in the appointment of two companies, one from Gauteng, Blackhead Consultants, in 2014, as service provider to the Department of Human Settlements in the Free State for the assessment and removal of asbestos roofs and/or housing, IOL reported. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed a total of 18 accused, including five companies, are expected back in the Free State High Court sitting in Bloemfontein for trial from April 15, 2025 to June 23, 2025.