Acsa confirms investigation after gun accidentally fires at Durban airport

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed to IOL that an investigation has been launched after an accidental firearm discharge occurred inside the terminal building at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA). Shogan Pillay was at the airport when the incident transpired on Saturday.

He said he was with family, waiting for more relatives to arrive from Thailand. “We were at international arrivals. The flight was a bit delayed and there were quite a few other people waiting for arrivals,” Pillay told IOL. “While waiting, a man, wearing a black long jacket, in the crowd made conversation with my cousin. As the passengers started coming through the arrivals door, the man dropped his firearm and a round was discharged.”

He said people ducked for cover, trying to figure out what was going on. Pillay said when people realised it was the same man in the black jacket whose gun fired, they started shouting at him. “He immediately made his way towards the nearest exit with the person who I assumed he was waiting for. There is a police firearm declaration office right at the entrance but no one came out to see what had happened. Thank God no one was hurt,” Pillay said. Acsa said the matter is under investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that all security measures were in place at the time of the incident,” Acsa said. “A security officer on duty immediately reported the situation, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) responded swiftly to the scene. The safety of our passengers and staff remains our highest priority.” Acsa declined to comment further adding that releasing any further details could compromise the ongoing investigation.