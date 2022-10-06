ActionSA confident of more arrests in SA Express multimillion-rand tender fraud

Rustenburg - ActionSA is optimistic that more arrests will be made in the dubious multimillion-rand SA Express contract in North West. “ActionSA is pleased to see progress in this regard considering that this has been an issue we raised repeatedly since the release of the Zondo Commission report. The commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400m was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered,” said provincial chairperson Kwena Mangope.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the actions of these tenderpreneurs and, in particular, the North West provincial government officials who flouted proper supply chain management processes, enabled and possibly benefited from these illegal activities at the expense of the residents of our province,” Mangope said. Last week, Tebogo Van Wyk, 40, Nothando Dube, 44, Sipho Levy Phiri, 39, Thabang Mohlokoleng, 54, and three companies, Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao, Estevao (PTY) Ltd, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho facing 34 counts including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of Public Finance Management Act. Van Wyk was granted R500 000 bail, Dube R35 000, Phiri R150 000 and R50 000 for Mohlokoleng. Their case was postponed to December 1.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West division, said the Hawks arrested them in Gauteng and Mahikeng respectively on September 29. According to the Hawks report, during 2014, the North West provincial government embarked on the process to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, on a subsidy estimated at R400m. The amount of R183m was then paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for the services rendered by the ground management companies, which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked to.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The State alleges that of the R83m, an amount of R51m was channelled irregularly through the charged companies. The North West government allegedly appointed SA Express as a service provider to render the service but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes,” Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in North West, said last week. “The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by four accused. Mohlokoleng signed on behalf of the department of transport as the then accounting officer in his capacity as the head of department. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities and monies were paid for the services not rendered.” The state further alleges that all companies appointed to do the ground-handling services were indirectly owned by Dube and Phiri.

Story continues below Advertisement