Addo police station commander narrowly escapes death, recovers firearms and hijacked vehicle

Cape Town - An Addo police station commander narrowly escaped death after coming face to face with an alleged robber who pointed a firearm at him as he approached a crossing. While driving home after attending a memorial service in his community on Wednesday, SAPS Addo station commander Captain Vuyo Dolosi encountered the suspect.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 6.20pm on Wednesday, the station commander was stopped by a group of children informing him of a robbery taking place at a supermarket. “While still obtaining information, one suspect approached his vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and ordered him to get out. However, the police officer sped off with shots being fired after him. “He immediately went to another police officer’s house and fetched him and together they searched for the suspects’ vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Captiva,” Naidu said.

Naidu further said that the vehicle was spotted speeding out of the Nomathamsanqa location and a high-speed chase ensued. “The five suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran into the fruit orchards and disappeared. “Two firearms were found in the vehicle. Both firearms were reported stolen in the Kabega Park (March 2023) and Addo (February 2023) areas respectively.

“The Chevrolet Captiva was also hijacked in the Ikamvelihle area in March 2023, and the property taken in the business robbery (cigarettes, airtime vouchers and cash) were found in the vehicle,” Naidu added. Naidu also said that both firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis and the police are investigating cases of business robbery and attempted murder. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene stated that despite coming under attack, the station commander still pursued the suspects after being assisted by a fellow officer.