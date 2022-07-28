Adv Teffo is back in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, accuses judge of using muthi, threatens boycott

Pretoria - After making a dramatic exit in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial over two weeks ago, advocate Malesela Teffo has made a u-turn on Thursday, announcing that he will remain as counsel for four accused. On July 12, Teffo announced that he was withdrawing from the case. He cited harassment from Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as his reasons.

However, on Thursday in a letter written to the Pretoria High Court, Teffo said the main reason which made him to withdraw from the case, was that to the judge was using muthi against him. “Judge Maumela started taking concoction in the form of a liquid, (he would) drink everytime the court was in session, to achieve the said goal of collapsing me inside court. “This is the main reason I decided to withdraw from the matter....The sangoma was fortunately witnessed by all the parties when coming to consult with Judge Maumela in his chambers at the time we were with Judge Maumela,’’ Teffo said in his letter.

#SenzoMeyiwa Teffo says Judge Maumela is using a Sangoma against him.#AdvTeffo#MeyiwaMurderTrial#eNCA pic.twitter.com/QK1EGZ2gA1 — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) July 28, 2022 After Teffo announced his withdrawal, the matter was postponed to August 2 to allow Teffo's clients to secure new representation. His clients are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa. Teffo also said he would not be in court on August 2, saying he will return to court once his demands are met.

“We have terms and conditions we have to give the state before we could reconsider our stand in participating the criminal proceedings again....We are not going to attend the court proceedings together with our clients...unless the following conditions are complied with.” Teffo had a list of bizarre demands which include the removal of Police Minister Bheki Cele. He said Cele should be dismissed and investigated for abuse of power. He also said the trial must be separated from the fifth accused Sifisokuhle Ntuli and his defence counsel, advocate Zandile Mshololo.

He added that State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi must be removed from the trial and a new prosecutor should be appointed. He further said Judge Maumela must be replaced by a retired judge or Judge Bert Bam. #SenzoMeyiwa Teffo has set out some demands before he returns to court.



He says he and Thobane will not be returning to court on the 2nd August. #AdvTeffo #MeyiwaMurderTrial #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qMJCy2kqeq — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) July 28, 2022 Its still unclear what will happen when the matter returns in court on August 2.

