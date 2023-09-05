AfriForum fights NPA for dropping charges against advocate who allegedly stabbed motorist during road rage

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has written to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped charges against a senior advocate who allegedly stabbed a motorist during a road rage incident. AfriForum is representing Conrad Pretorius, who was stabbed in the neck and leg following a road rage incident on August 1 in Menlo Park, Pretoria.

According to the lobby group, Pretorius got into an altercation with the advocate who also holds the position of acting judge. Its alleged Pretorius and his wife were driving in Menlo Park when they encountered the advocate at an intersection where the traffic lights were not working. “It is alleged that an altercation ensued which resulted in the advocate chasing Pretorius through the streets of the suburb for about five kilometres before blocking him in a cul de sac,” AfriForum said.

AfriForum said Pretorius and the advocate allegedly alighted from their vehicles and the confrontation occurred. “Pretorius alleges that the advocate stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object, thereafter a struggle ensued, and he was also stabbed in his leg. Pretorius managed to get back in his car and drove to the nearest hospital for treatment.” Pretorius was hospitalised and discharged almost a week later. Conrad Pretorius was a stabbed on the neck and leg following a road rage incident last month. Picture: Supplied However, while in hospital, Pretorius filed a criminal complaint of attempted murder against the advocate, but soon discovered that the advocate had also filed a criminal complaint of malicious damage to property against him.

In a letter written to the DPP, AfriForum said the charges against the advocate were withdrawn due to lack of evidence without even appearing in court. “The prosecutor already decided not to prosecute the advocate. The NPA’s tendency towards selective prosecutions continues unabated,” said AfriForum’s head of private prosecution, Gerrie Nel. “We contend that the advocate did not appear in court on August 28. The matter could not have been withdrawn in court,” he said.