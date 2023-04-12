AfriForum heads to court over alleged intellectual property theft of former prof’s work at UJ

Rustenburg - AfriForum has launched legal action against the University of Johannesburg after a former professor’s intellectual property was allegedly stolen by the university. AfriForum made an application at the Johannesburg High Court in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), aiming to obtain information about the hijacking of the intellectual property of the former UJ professor, Vivian Alberts.

‘’The court application follows after it became known that world-class technology for the production of thin-film solar technology was transferred to a private company by executive role players and board members of the university in an illegal manner and without Alberts’ knowledge. “Alberts developed these thin-film solar technology, which have been patented worldwide, at UJ since 1993,’’ the civil rights organisation said in a statement. The organisation wants the court to order the university to provide information related to the hijacking of intellectual property rights and assets of Photovoltaic Technology Intellectual Property (PTiP).

PTiP is a spin-off company from UJ that was founded in 2005 by, among others, Alberts as a founding member and shareholder to commercialise the thin-film solar technology. The alleged hijacking of PTiP’s intellectual and commercial assets took place after the technology had already been successfully commercialised in Germany and China. AfriForum wants to obtain, through the PAIA application on behalf of Alberts, a forensic audit report that deals with the corrupt activities regarding this hijacking and exploitation of intellectual property.

‘’By gathering this information, AfriForum hopes to uncover and address possible corruption and fraud at the University of Johannesburg. “It is unacceptable and illegal if prominent role players at UJ abused their power to illegally transfer intellectual property to a private company for the purpose of self-enrichment,’’ said Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum. In his affidavit, Vivian Alberts said he was appointed as a lecturer at the Department of Physics at UJ, formerly Rand Afrikaans University (RAU), in 1993.

He was promoted to associate professor of physics in 1998, and in 2000, he was a full professor of physics. He worked in this capacity until June 2019. He was actively involved in the research and development of the photovoltaic solar technology for 20 years. ‘’My research has led to award winning invention and the registration of various patent across the globe, as well as commercialisation of the thin film photovoltaic technology abroad. I have received various awards through the years of my contribution to science and technology,’’ he said.