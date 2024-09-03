AfriForum supports KZN police commissioner’s call for responsible self-defence

Advocacy group, AfriForum has backed comments made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, over a person's right to defend themselves when confronted by criminals. In a recent interview with TimesLive, KZN's top cop said if a person is issued with a gun licence, they should defend yourself.

Mkhwanazi said if the firearm is surrendered to a criminal, it could be used to murder someone. According to the report, Mkhwanazi said there are more than two million illegal firearms in circulation around South Africa. He said these firearms are taken from people who have licences.

AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk supports Mkhwanazi's point that criminals who seize firearms from law-abiding citizens often use them to commit further violence, including murder. Consequently, it is both a right and a duty for firearm owners to prevent their weapons from falling into the wrong hands. Broodryk, AfriForum's spokesperson for community safety, added that it is also imperative that owning a firearm comes with responsibilities. “It is not enough to simply possess such a weapon; one must be proficient in its use, especially under pressure. AfriForum emphasises the importance of regular, realistic training in high-stress scenarios,” he said.

“Such training not only enhances a firearm owner’s ability to protect themselves but also ensures that they can do so within the confines of the law.” He added that communities face ever-increasing threats and the ability to defend themselves is crucial. "We support Mkhwanazi’s message and encourage all firearm owners to seek ongoing training. By doing so, they not only safeguard their own lives but contribute to the broader safety of their communities," Broodryk said.