After a year on the run, woman wanted for defrauding Gauteng residents of R18m found working at a lodge in Durban

Pretoria – Swereen Govender, the woman who has been on the run for a year after swindling her victims of R18m has been arrested in Durban, where she was apparently employed. Today, Govender is set to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, after she made an initial appearance in Durban shortly after her arrest.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the wanted fugitive, 55, was found hiding at a lodge along Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban. “Govender stands accused of investment fraud for allegedly swindling victims of an estimated amount of R18m during 2021. She was arrested at a lodge in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban where she was found in the kitchen, apparently working,” Ramovha said. “She offered no resistance when approached by the detectives from Durban central police station, led by Brigadier Vish Naidoo, to whom the wanted suspect is known by sight.”

Govender swiftly appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court, and she was remanded in custody until she appears in the Gauteng court. “The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (unit) has revealed that around March 2021, Govender pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), a personal protective equipment (PPE) company, an existing company which she had no ties to. It is reported that through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest in her venture,” Ramovha said. She promised high monthly returns on investments made, which never materialised.

“The victims grew tired of empty promises as she did not keep her end of the bargain. It became apparent that she falsified her documents for the sole purpose of extorting funds from the unsuspecting victims,” he said. “The Hawks implored the public to report Govender’s whereabouts during August this year. She is to face multiple counts of fraud.” The Gauteng acting provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Makgalangake Sekgobela has thanked community members, and the media for assistance in tracking the fugitive.

