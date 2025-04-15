After six years on the run, diamond heist fugitive is back in custody

Tebogo Mahlangu, 40, a fugitive linked to a violent diamond heist has been rearrested after nearly six years on the run. This follows his brazen escape in which he allegedly pulled a firearm on police inside a courtroom. He was arrested last week by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) officers while attending an unrelated court case in Witbank.

The fugitive, linked to a violent diamond heist on the N12 near Wolmaransstad, appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The matter was postponed to May 8, 2025, for consolidation of all charges. Hawks' spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said Mahlangu had evaded law enforcement since September 2019, when he allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at a police officer inside a court precinct, allowing him and four co-accused to escape custody. While the others were later re-arrested and sentenced, Mahlangu remained at large until last week’s arrest.

The charges stem from a November 2015 incident in which Mahlangu and his accomplices allegedly used an Audi A4 to collide with a Toyota Hilux bakkie transporting diamond gravel near Katboschfontein. The Hilux overturned, and the suspects robbed the driver of the diamond gravel, a pistol, and personal belongings. “Whilst the robbery was still in progress, an Isuzu bakkie which was passing by stopped in an attempt to assist the accident victims. The Isuzu occupants were also accosted, and their cellphones and other personal belongings were stolen,” said Malwetse.

Community members who tried to pursue the suspects were shot at, but police responded swiftly, arresting the suspects and recovering firearms and stolen items. Following their arrest, Mahlangu and the others made several court appearances until the escape. “Mahlangu allegedly took out a firearm and pointed a police officer working at court and this led to the escape of all five accused,” said Malwetse.

Acting Head of the Hawks in North West Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, praised the officers involved: “This arrest is the result of relentless effort and dedication by all involved.” Acting Head of the Hawks in North West Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi, and North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Rachel Makhari, welcomed the arrest and commended the investigation and prosecution team for working tirelessly to ensure they leave no stone unturned in locating suspects who have contempt for the laws of this country. IOL News