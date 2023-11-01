AFU seizes blue Mercedes-Benz allegedly used to transport mandrax

A preservation order for a blue Mercedes-Benz that was used to allegedly transport drugs was granted in the Makhanda High Court this week.
The vehicle is worth R162,000.
According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), on February 5, 2023, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were conducting a roadblock on the N2 near Seven Fountains.
“A blue Mercedes-Benz was stopped, and upon searching the vehicle, they allegedly found 218 Mandrax tablets hidden in the boot on the side covers,” said spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.
“The driver introduced himself as Chuma Gqokoma, who happened to be the owner of the vehicle.”
Mgolodela said Gqokoma was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of mandrax.
“Gqokoma was later released by the court while awaiting the laboratory results. The criminal case was later re-enlisted when the laboratory report was received, confirming that it was drugs that were seized on the said day. The matter is currently in Makhanda District Court.”
Mgolodela said the matter was then referred to the Asset Forfeiture Investigation (AFI) of the Hawks based in Gqeberha for an asset forfeiture investigation.
“With the cooperation of Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of National Prosecution Authority (NPA) the current order was granted by the Makhanda High Court.”
IOL News