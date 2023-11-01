AFU seizes blue Mercedes-Benz allegedly used to transport mandrax

A preservation order for a blue Mercedes-Benz that was used to allegedly transport drugs was granted in the Makhanda High Court this week.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), on February 5, 2023, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were conducting a roadblock on the N2 near Seven Fountains.

“A blue Mercedes-Benz was stopped, and upon searching the vehicle, they allegedly found 218 Mandrax tablets hidden in the boot on the side covers,” said spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The driver introduced himself as Chuma Gqokoma, who happened to be the owner of the vehicle.”