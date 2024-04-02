AFU seizes properties and bank accounts valued at more than R43m linked to former brigadier employed by DRC embassy

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a forfeiture order to the value of over R43 million in relation to alleged corruption committed by Brigadier Ngoy Timothee Makwamba. Brigadier Makwamba was assigned by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a defence attache’ to South Africa.

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the orders were granted by the High Court in Pretoria last month. Mahanjana stated that the order emanates from a criminal case of fraud and theft opened by the DRC against Brigadier Makwamba. She further explained that one of the duties assigned to Makwamba was to purchase weapons from South African state-owned company, Denel Group.

“The DRC embassy then made a payment of R49.6 million to the Denel group. However, the Denel Group could not process the order and arranged to pay back the money to the DRC embassy. “In December 2022, the DRC government terminated Brigadier Makwamba’s contract, and (he) was no longer mandated to represent the country. Instead, Brigadier Makwamba fraudulently and unlawfully represented himself to Denel as the delegated representative of DRC,” said Mahanjana. At the time, Makwamba was still a signatory of the defence account of the DRC and had the authority to instruct them on where to make the refund payment.

“(He) then provided the Denel Group with bank account details belonging to Johan van Heerden Attorneys where the Denel Group paid the refund of R49.6m on April 13 2023.” The attorney transferred the funds to two Nedbank accounts where Makwamba accessed the money and bought four properties and registered them under his children; Milleno Timothee Ngoy; Ngoie Glo-Glo Gloria; and other people from the DRC. Mahanjana said when freezing the bank accounts, one account had R35 million and another one had over R224,765.

Brigadier Ngoy Timothee Makwamba fraudulently represented himself to Denel as the delegated representative of DRC and pocketed R49.6 million which he used to purchase four properties across Gauteng. Picture: Supplied by NPA Makwamba had four properties across Gauteng, one in Centurion Golf Estate which was registered under him in Centurion Golf Estate. The second property which was registered under him, his children, Milleno Timothee Ngoy, and Ngoy Glo-Glo Gloria was at the Falcons situated in Eastwood at Kilberry, Pretoria. There was also another property in Hokaai Sectional Scheme, Pretoria in the names of Eustache Monga and Nkulu Julie Kilumba.