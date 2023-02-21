Cape Town – The family of a slain Eldorado Park teenager said they could not believe the news of music icon Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ murder.
This as the rapper donated R60 000 to the family at the time of their son’s alleged murder.
Nathaniel Julies, 16, hit the headlines across the nation when he was murdered in August 2020, allegedly at the hands of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).
It has been alleged the teenager was shot with a pump action shotgun at close range and the officers removed his body from the scene.
Julies’ mother, Bridget Julies told the Daily Sun, the iconic rapper felt their family’s pain when her son was murdered.
“He gave R60 000 to the family through his team. He was saddened by the way Nataniel’s life was taken. His donations made a big difference because I’m not working,” she said.
She further told the publication she was shattered at the way AKA had died and conveyed her condolences to his family, stating justice will prevail.
The money donated by AKA was towards funeral arrangements among other things.
“When I about heard AKA’s death, I couldn’t believe that another hero to many has fallen. I’m heartbroken that he will never get to see the outcome of my son’s trial and even more sad that his life was also taken by the gun,” Harris said.
AKA and his close friend, chef and businessman, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were viciously gunned down on Friday, February 10, outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida.
A public memorial service was held for AKA at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, February 17.
The memorial was a celebration of his creative genius and historical contribution to South African hip hop. It was attended by the Megacy, other friends and family.
A private funeral was held to lay the musician to rest.
IOL