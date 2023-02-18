AKA murder: Here is everything we know about the SAPS investigation so far

Durban - One week after multi-award winning hitmaker Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down in Durban, police have revealed that they are working on several leads in their investigation into his murder. Speaking following the announcement of the Q3 Crime Stats on Friday, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police have seized cellphones and taken statements.

"We have not arrested anyone yet. We have interviewed several people both in KZN as well as in Gauteng. We have obtained statements and collected cellphones. We are busy downloading (from) some of those phones. We have collected quite a number of videos from different CCTV cameras that we could find that will assist us," he said. Mkhwanazi said police have also received ballistic reports and teams are still reviewing all videos and analysing footage. "We are still putting our evidence together so we have a solid case going forward," he said.

AKA was killed alongside former manager and long-time friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane outside Florida Road’s Wish restaurant. AKA’s family, big names in the SA entertainment industry and fans gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to pay tribute to the SuperMega at a memorial service on Friday. His private funeral takes place on Saturday. AKA will be buried at the Heroes Acre Cemetery with the SA flag draping his casket.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said this will be the provincial government’s way of honouring the late musician. "We feel that a person of AKA’s stature must receive some form of honour, and we want to clarify that it is not a financial contribution. We will drape the coffin, provide a grave site at Heroes Acre Cemetery, with flags flying at half-mast. We will ensure that his funeral is befitting," he said. IOL