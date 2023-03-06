Alert cops at eSwatini border arrest suspect who tried to smuggle VW Polo stolen in Gauteng last year

Pretoria - An attempt to smuggle a stolen VW Polo into eSwatini was foiled as alert police in Mpumalanga recovered the car which was stolen during a robbery in Ennerdale, Gauteng. A 27-year-old suspect who was driving the vehicle was arrested by police at the Oshoek port of entry on Sunday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the driver of the vehicle, aged 27, was arrested thanks to the commendable work achieved by members of the police from border policing. “According to the information, the astute members were busy with their routine duties at the border when they stopped the said vehicle with Gauteng registration number plates. “A search then followed whereby members realised that the car was in fact reportedly stolen in a robbery incident which occurred in November 2022,” said Mohlala.

Police at Oshoek border post have intercepted a Volkswagen Polo stolen in Gauteng while it was being taken into eSwatini. Photo: SAPS The driver was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. “As the probe continues, the man could face more charges with regard to the robbery incident whereby the vehicle was stolen,” said Mohlala. The 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Albert Luthuli Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has applauded the officers “for their diligent work and vigilance” which resulted in the arrest and recovery of the vehicle. “This success displays our true commitment to the call of duty, which include the protection of citizens and their properties,” said Mkhwanazi. In December, a 45-year-old man was arrested at the Oshoek port of entry between South Africa and eSwatini for possession of a stolen car.

Story continues below Advertisement

Members of the border police arrested the man while he was attempting to smuggle the stolen Nissan NP200 into eSwatini. “According to the information, the astute members were busy with their normal duties at the border when they stopped the said vehicle with one occupant. This was followed by a search whereby the car was examined using SAPS electronic systems,” Mohlala said. “It was then discovered that the vehicle was reportedly stolen at Boksburg in January (2022), hence the suspect was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property.”