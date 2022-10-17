Alert cops rescue hijacked and kidnapped VW Polo driver after high-speed chase

Pretoria - Alert police officers in Mpumalanga rescued a hijacked man who had been brutally assaulted by a group of three men who tied him up with rope. “The vigilance by members of the police from Middelburg's Highway Patrol has led to the recovery of a hijacked silver Volkswagen Polo Vivo and saved a life of the victim on Friday, 14 October 2022 in Delmas,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“According to the report, the men and women in blue were patrolling on the N12 Road towards Delmas when they noticed the said vehicle with Mpumalanga registration number plates. Something drew the attention of the members when they saw what looked like a fight inside involving the occupants of the VW Polo.” Towards the Dwarsfontein off ramp, Mohlala said the police officers then attempted to pull over the vehicle. Their efforts were however unsuccessful as the driver kept fleeing from the pursuing police. “Again, they ordered the driver to pull aside but the car instead sped off at the traffic lights. It is said that when the VW Polo approached the offramp at the R42 (Bronkshorstspruit) Road, the driver immediately swerved in front of a certain truck, taking a sudden turn before it stopped,” said Mohlala.

“Three males are said to have jumped out of the car, then ran into the bush and nearby houses. Members tactically approached the vehicle only to find a male victim with head injuries on the back seat with his hands and feet tied with some ropes.” The injured man informed police that he had been hijacked by the group of assailants who had earlier jumped out of the car and fled on foot. An ambulance was then summoned to assist the 37-year-old motorist. Police at Delmas opened a case of hijacking with an additional charge of kidnapping.

"Police are still in pursuit of the suspects and urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," said Mohlala.