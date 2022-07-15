Alex FM’s music manager, DJ Josh, shot dead during robbery

Pretoria – Alex FM in Gauteng has announced that its music manager, 32-year-old Joshua Mbatha, affectionately known as DJ Josh, has died after being shot during a robbery. “It's with great pain to inform you of the sad news of the passing on of our staff member Joshua Mbatha. DJ Josh, as he was affectionately known, was the music manager at Alex FM,” said Alex FM chairperson Isaac Mangena.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He was on his way with two of his colleagues, Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi, when they were stopped by about three gunmen. They (assailants) took their phones and shoes before shooting Joshua in the chest.” Mangena said Mbatha succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane Clinic at around 9pm last night. “We are with his father and other family members now at the clinic. The station manager is also with his team, comforting each other. Let's keep the family and Josh's colleagues in our prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mangena.

“A promising career gone too soon.” Mangena said, the funeral details and memorial service would be announced in due course after consultations with the family. Alex FM is one of the oldest community radio stations in Gauteng. It was established by the Alexandra Community Trust and first went on air in September 1994. The 24-hour radio station broadcasts in languages including English, IsiZulu, Sepedi, Setswana, Xitsonga, Venda, Sesotho and IsiXhosa.

Story continues below Advertisement