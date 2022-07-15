Alex shooting: Sanef says Joshua Mbatha’s killing underlines high levels of deadly crimes in the country

Pretoria - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed its shock at the death of Joshua Mbatha, Alex FM’s music manager, who was among the eight people shot dead in Alexandra on Thursday night. Mbatha, 32, affectionately known as DJ Josh, was shot by unknown gunmen after he left work, and was on his way home on Thursday night.

He was with two of his colleagues, Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi, when they were stopped by gunmen. “They took their phones and shoes before shooting Joshua in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane clinic around 21h00. Let’s keep the family and Josh’s colleagues in our prayers. A promising career is gone too soon,” said Isaac Mangena, Alex FM’s chairperson said. Sanef said Mbatha’s killing underlined the high levels of deadly crime that South Africans are subjected to on a daily basis.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to work around the clock to apprehend the killers.” “At 32, Joshua was still young and with a great future ahead of him. We call on the police to ensure that the perpetrators are found. “Our communities, including media workers, are living under constant fear of crime and brutality. It has to stop,” said Sbu Ngalwa, SANEF’s chairperson.

Alex FM was one of the stations that were looted during last year’s unrest in July. Following the looting, the station remained on air despite the challenges. For this, Alex FM received an award for bravery at last year’s Nat Nakasa Awards. “Sanef sends its condolences to the Mbatha family, friends, and colleagues at Alex FM.”

