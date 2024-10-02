Alize van der Merwe kidnapping: Magistrate orders names of accused not to be published

The three people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe made their first appearance in the Port St. Johns Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The trio, which includes a couple, have been charged with kidnapping.

The couple face an additional charge of possession of a stolen vehicle which they are appearing for in Cradock. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the trio are allegedly part of a kidnapping syndicate. Following their appearance in court, the Hawks said that due to the nature of the case, an order was issued that the names and pictures of the three kidnapping suspects who appeared before Port St John's Magistrate's court need not be circulated.

“As some of the investigation will be compromised if that happens at this stage.” The Hawks said more details would be released at a later stage. Van der Merwe was kidnapped while travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns on September 20, 2024.

Three days earlier, on September 17, 2024, a 34-year-old Chinese national was snatched between Elliot and Barkley East. Both women were released on September 26, 2024 near a police station. Police said both women were traumatised.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Vito, that the Chinese national was travelling in has still not been recovered. Police also confirmed that despite a ransom demand no money was paid for the release of van der Merwe. The suspects are due back in court next week.