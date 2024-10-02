Alize van der Merwe’s alleged kidnappers expected in Port St. Johns Court today

The three people, which includes a couple, are expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning in connection with the kidnapping of Alize van der Merwe. South African Police Services (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said the suspects are allegedly part of a syndicate that kidnapped Van der Merwe, 39, and another Chinese national, aged 34, in the past two weeks.

They are expected to appear in the Port St John Magistrate’s Court on kidnapping charges. Van der Merwe was kidnapped on September 20, 2024, while travelling from East London to a resort in Port St Johns. The 34-year-old Chinese national was snatched on September 17, 2024, between Elliot and Barkley East.

Both women were released by September 26, 2024. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said the couple was arrested while travelling in a white Toyota Rumion on September 25, 2024. They were intercepted and stopped by police near Cradock.

Police said the couple were found in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the Western Cape. The third person was arrested in an intelligence-driven police operation that left four suspected criminals dead. The incident took place at a house in Qoboqobo.