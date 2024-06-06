Alleged 70-year-old drug mule caught with R600,000 worth of tik at Cape Town International Airport

A 70-year-old alleged drug mule is expected to appear in court next week after he was caught in possession of drugs worth R600,000 on Thursday at the Cape Town International Airport. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the arrest was an operation conducted by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville in conjunction with Border Police based at the airport.

“The Hawks received information regarding a foreign national who is an alleged drug mule leaving South Africa. Information was immediately operationalised. The suspect was spotted and upon searching his luggage, packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were found in a hidden compartment,” Vukubi said. He said the tik seized weighed 4.1 kilograms and was worth R600,000. “The suspect will make his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 10, 2024,” Vukubi said.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mathipa Makgato commended the teams for their swift reaction that led to the interception of the drug trafficker. In a separate incident earlier this week, a Cape Town attorney was arrested after he was caught with drugs at a courthouse. Drugs wrapped up in cling wrap were discovered in the possession of the suspect.

The police officer opened the parcels in his presence and discovered 79 sachets filled with cannabis sealed in cling wrap plastic and 100 mandrax tablets found in his possession. The discovery was seized as evidence. It was later discovered the suspect was an attorney and was to represent a client at the Kuilsriver Magistrate's Court.