Alleged 70-year-old drug UK drug mule, caught at Cape Town airport with R600,000 worth of tik, appears in court

Matthew Hamilton Swire, a citizen from the United Kingdom (UK) was caught in possession of drugs worth R600,000 on Thursday, June 6, at the Cape Town International Airport .

The 70-year-old alleged drug mule has appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the arrest was an operation conducted by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) team based in Bellville in conjunction with Border Police based at the airport.

“The Hawks received information regarding a foreign national who is an alleged drug mule leaving South Africa. Information was immediately operationalised. The suspect was spotted and upon searching his luggage, packets of crystal methamphetamine (tik) were found in a hidden compartment,” Vukubi said.

The drugs found. Photo: Hawks

He said the tik seized weighed 4.1 kilograms and was worth R600,000.