Alleged Burundi kidnappers charged with rape

The three Burundi nationals who appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town have been charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped. The suspects, two aged 30 and another aged 24, were charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and extortion.

This comes after a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped a week ago. Police said on Sunday, November 17, the multi-disciplinary team reacted to intelligence received and conducted a tracing and take-down operation which led them to a house in Visagie Street in Parow. “The team apprehended two 30-year-old suspects in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old girl who was reported as missing at Samora Machel [SA Police Service] SAPS on November 13,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said.

“The 14-year-old victim was reunited with her family.” Ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a third suspect on Monday, November 18. The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said the State alleges the three suspects grabbed the 14-year-old girl from Samora Machel, bundled her into a vehicle, and drove off.

It is further alleged the men robbed the teenager of her cell phone and raped her. They then contacted her mother and demanded R10,000. However, the money was not paid to them. The suspects are expected to apply for bail.

"The State intends to oppose their bail application. The accused remain in custody and cannot be named at this stage as the case involves a sexual offence," Ntabazalila said. The case against the three suspects has been postponed until November 26, for bail information.