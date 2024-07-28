Alleged cash heist mastermind to appear in court

Three individuals who allegedly masterminded and pulled off a cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng are set to appear before court. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the suspected cash-in-transit robbers will appear in the Pretoria North and Temba Magistrates Courts on Monday, on charges of cash-in-transit robbery, ownership of an unlawful firearm and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked car.

“It is reported that the suspects were arrested in an intelligence driven multi-disciplinary operation by the members of Tactical Operations Management Section in collaboration with Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Klipgat and Pretoria North Local Criminal Records Centre,” said the Hawks in a statement. The accused who are aged 69, 39, and 37, were apprehended at various locations in Makapanstad. The Hawks also discovered a gun with its serial number removed, a white Peugots, and a silver Audi A4 that is said to have been involved in criminal activity.

“The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain its involvement in other crimes in the Pretoria area. The suspects have been identified as being sought for cases in Aksia and Makapanstad.” Additionally, the Hawks did not rule out the possibility of more suspects getting arrested as the investigation is still ongoing. Recently, the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape also increased their efforts to combat cash-in-transit heists and the spread of illegal weaponry throughout the province.