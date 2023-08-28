Alleged cattle thieves, drug traffickers arrested in North West

Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of five cattle worth R60,000 in Seolong outside Rustenburg. North West police said Moses Matsheho, 37, and Lucas Serole, 46, were arrested on August 23 following a tip off that they were seen loading suspected stolen cattle into a trailer at a cattle post in Seolong.

They appeared in Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on August 24 and their case was postponed to Monday, for a formal bail application. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the initial brand marks on the cattle had been tampered with,” police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said. “The police seized the cattle, the vehicle and the trailer for further investigation by the Madikwe Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit.”

In a separate incident, North West police said three Nigerian men were arrested for alleged drug trafficking. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the trio were arrested on Friday, during a multi-disciplinary take down operation. He said in March 2022, information was received regarding a group distributing drugs in Potchefstroom, Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp.

It was established that the supply was coming from Fochville in Gauteng province. "The suspects were identified and several transactions were conducted with them (suspects) between July and October 2022. In the process, a variety of drugs were seized. “The suspects were eventually arrested during transactions on Friday, August 25. As a result, drugs such as kat, crystal meth and ecstasy to the value of R150,000 were seized,” he said.

“The total estimated value of all drugs seized since the beginning of the project is R400,000.” The three were expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “They will be facing charges relating to contravention of Section 5(1) (a) & (b) and 4(1) (a) & (b) of Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, 1992 (Act No.140 of 1992) and Section 49 (14) and (15) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002),” he said.