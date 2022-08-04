Alleged corrupt cop shot after collecting entrapment money and firing shots at anti-corruption team

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are investigating an incident where an alleged corrupt police officer, who had demanded R500 000 from a mining deal, was shot and injured after he apparently had a shoot-out with police officers who had trapped him. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said they are investigating a case of corruption as well as an additional charge of attempted murder.

“A suspect, aged 45 who is a member of the police, is said to have engaged in a shoot-out with other SAPS members from national anti-corruption and intervention unit in Highveld Park near Witbank. The incident is said to have occurred in the evening of (Tuesday) 2 August 2022,” Mohlala said. “According to the information, the shooting spiralled from an incident in which the said member, employed by SAPS as a warrant officer allegedly solicited a bribe of R500 000 from a member of the public. It is then said that an undercover operation was set up by the alluded units.” After 10pm on Tuesday, the police warrant officer, who is attached to the organised crime unit at SAPS head office called the person who had reported him and demanded the money, in relation to a deal clinched at a coal mine around Witbank.

“It is further said that the cash was dropped at a particular house. Thereafter, the member is said to have collected the cash and left in a white Nissan NP300 bakkie. Members that were on the covert operation tried to stop the vehicle driven by the suspect. However, the man responded by firing shots at the members who also returned fire with fire,” Mohlala said. The fleeing police officer was reportedly shot and sustained some injuries. He was then arrested and charged before being taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

“The police managed to also recover an undisclosed amount of cash at the scene. The suspect is expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court soon, facing the said charges,” Mohlala said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended officers involved in the sting operation, while condemning criminality involving police officers. “We can never allow a situation whereby members involve themselves in criminality. Internal investigations should also follow,” Manamela said.

