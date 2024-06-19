Alleged drug mules caught with R2 million worth of tik en route to Israel at OR Tambo International Airport

Two people arrested on drug trafficking charges at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Pieter Johan Cristie, 51, and Belinda Butcher, 52, were arrested on Sunday, June 16, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) during an operation.
The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, said the multi-disciplinary operation included the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team, Crime Intelligence, OR Tambo K9 Dog Unit, State Security Agency, SARS Customs, and Etihad Airlines.
“The operation at the OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in the arrest of the two suspects after they were intercepted. Information was received about two suspected drug mules who would be travelling from South Africa to Israel, transporting drugs,” Mavimbela said.
The drugs, tik (methamphetamine), were found in the luggage of the duo.
“The two suspects were identified and upon searching their luggage 175 kg crystal meth was found on the luggage belonging to Cristie and 0.90 kg crystal meth was found in Butcher's luggage. The estimated value of the drugs is R2 million. Investigations also revealed that this was not the suspects’ first attempt at trafficking drugs,” Mavimbela said.
Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, has commended the investigation team for the spectacular success and continues to warn members of the public to never allow desperation to lead them into being recruited as drug mules.
The duo are expected to appear back in court on Tuesday, June 25, for a formal bail application.