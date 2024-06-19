Alleged drug mules caught with R2 million worth of tik en route to Israel at OR Tambo International Airport

Two people arrested on drug trafficking charges at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Pieter Johan Cristie, 51, and Belinda Butcher, 52, were arrested on Sunday, June 16, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) during an operation.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, said the multi-disciplinary operation included the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team, Crime Intelligence, OR Tambo K9 Dog Unit, State Security Agency, SARS Customs, and Etihad Airlines. “The operation at the OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in the arrest of the two suspects after they were intercepted. Information was received about two suspected drug mules who would be travelling from South Africa to Israel, transporting drugs,” Mavimbela said. The drugs, tik (methamphetamine), were found in the luggage of the duo.