Alleged extortion kingpin, Chief Mareke, killed in shoot-out with Eastern Cape police

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that an alleged extortion racket kingpin, Chief Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke, has been killed following a shoot-out with police on Wednesday. Two other men were also fatally wounded and a police officer was recovering in hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in the gun battle.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Intervention unit (NIU) were involved in an operation in Mthatha West. “On completion of the operation, members proceeded to their unit premises at the Embassy Building in Mthatha. On their way, they noticed that they were being followed by two vehicles, a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Fortuner,” Mawisa said. She said that when officers arrived at their unit, the two vehicles stopped behind them and the occupants alighted and opened fire.

"Police retaliated, fatally wounding the three men," Mawisa said. She said the wounded policeman was rushed to hospital for further treatment. “One of the deceased, Sakhumzi Mareke, aged 42, is a person of interest in several extortion cases in Mthatha,” police said.

Firearms and ammunition were also recovered at the scene. A case of attempted murder has been opened as well as an inquest docket that will be handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation. Mareke has been linked to several cases of extortion incidents at schools in Mthatha.

Just this week, police minister Senzo Mchunu, named the Eastern Cape as one of four provinces with the highest levels of crime across the country, with extortion topping the list. Delivering a statement during the National Assembly (NA) sitting, Mchunu said there is an operational plan, between provincial and local government to integrate resources to fight ht scourge of extortion. Eastern Cape police provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, described the attack on police as shocking and despicable.