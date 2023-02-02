Alleged fugitive shot dead during shootout with police

Pretoria - An alleged fugitive was shot dead during a shootout with police on Thursday afternoon in Mattafin, Nelspruit.

“The suspect, identified as Bheki Martin Phiri, 28, was wanted for escaping from lawful custody on 11 November, 2022 as well as for a case of attempted murder where a police sergeant, 40, was shot and wounded by the suspect on 22 December, 2022.”

After police got information of his whereabouts, they drove to the said place. On arrival, Phiri reportedly noticed the officers and opened fire on them.

“They responded accordingly and defended themselves, whereby the suspect was fatally shot. A firearm as well as live ammunition were found next to the suspect. He was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics.”