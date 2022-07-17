Alleged gang member gunned down in Klerksdorp

Rustenburg - A 40-year-old man alleged to be a gang member was shot dead in Jouberton near Klerksdorp in North West. The man was standing next to his car, when gunmen allegedly shot him dead on Friday.

“Reportedly, the victim who is said to be a member of the Al-Qaeda gang, was standing next to his car on the street and chatting to someone when three men who alighted from a white Toyota Quantum minibus without registration number, shot and killed him instantly,” North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. “The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and investigation into the matter is under way. No arrest has been effected. “Anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation is requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Ansie Du Preez on 082 856 1184 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be shared via MySAPS App,” he said.

In the Free State, police said a 40-year-old mine worker was arrested after he was found in possession of explosives. Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the police arrested the mine worker on Friday, after they received information about a man carrying explosives in a bag. “The suspect was identified and approached. Upon searching him, members found shock wave assemblies, blasting cartridges and a shock wave starter in the bag. The suspect who is a 40-year-old miner at one of the local mines was arrested for possession of explosives. He will appear in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court soon,” Kareli said.

