Alleged girlfriend killer denied bail in Mogwase

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in full view of the public near a police station in Mogwase, outside Rustenburg, was denied bail. Karabo Moche, 33, was denied bail in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday.

Moche allegedly stabbed Petunia Keabetswe Molefinyana, 30, on February 16 at the Mogwase shopping complex after she had visited the office of the Department of Labour. The court denied him bail, stating that he did not bring exceptional reasons for him to be granted bail. In his bail application, Moche told the court he was a father of a six-year old child and the sole provider for the child, as the mother was unemployed.

He said the child lives in Soweto, south of Johannesburg and he contributed R2,000 every month for the child. He said his continued incarceration would hinder him to pay his child school fees amounting to R1,200 a month, adding that the child's mother received a child support grant, but it was not enough for the child. He also stated that being in custody had affected his health, as he bathes with cold water and uses one light blanket to sleep on a concrete floor, he suspected he might have arthritis due to the conditions he is exposed to and he would need medical attention.

He told the court that he also needs to collect his smart ID card at the Department of Home Affairs. The State opposed the bail application, stating that Moche's life was in danger because community members assaulted him before the police rescued him and took him to a clinic. The State argued that the investigating officer would be able to take Moche to the Department of Home Affairs to collect his ID card and would be able to take him to the clinic for medical attention.