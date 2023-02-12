Alleged goat thief arrested for lying to cops

The driver then allegedly went to fetch his girlfriend and convinced her to pretend to be the witness in the hijacking incident for insurance purposes.

Rustenburg – Three men were reportedly caught offloading suspected stolen goats in Diphagane at around 3am on Friday, and community members torched their vehicle. They managed to run away from the raging crowd.

"The driver of the ‘hijacked’ Ford bakkie then went to the police station, joined by a female companion, and reported to the police that he was with the woman when three armed men driving in a VW Polo hijacked his motor vehicle at GaPhaahla Village.

"A case of carjacking was then opened but upon further questioning, it was established that the man made a false statement and that the alleged hijacked vehicle was set alight by angry community members at Diphagane Village after the suspect and his three accomplices were caught offloading goats that were stolen at GaPhaahla Village earlier on," Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"Subsequent to intensive investigation, the other suspect was arrested at his homestead in GaPhaahla and all the 11 stolen goats were recovered. The lawful owner was also successfully located.