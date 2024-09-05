Alleged hitman hands himself over to police in connection with murder of Limpopo businessman

Limpopo police said a 30-year-old man alleged to be the hitman behind the murder of a Limpopo businessman handed himself over to police. The 49-year-old businessman was murdered on June 5, 2024.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect handed himself over to Groblersdal police station on Tuesday. Ledwaba said the businessman was living on a plot in Uitspanning and reportedly involved in multiple businesses. At the time of his murder, police said he was travelling along the Elandsdoorn road between Dennilton and Loskop Dam when he came under fire.

“The victim driving a silver Grey Polo Vivo motor vehicle was shot allegedly by an unknown male suspect who fled the scene in a blue BMW sedan.” He said the businessman was declared dead by the members of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) upon their arrival. Ledwaba said a murder case was opened and immediately transferred to the Limpopo Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit for further investigations.

“Following intensive investigations by the police, a 30-year-old suspect realised that the police were closing on him for apprehension and subsequently handed himself to Groblersdal SAPS being accompanied by a legal representative.” The suspect is due to make his first court appearance in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Ledwaba said police investigations were ongoing.