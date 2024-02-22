Alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart heads back to court

Priority Escapes managing director, Francois Swart is expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Friday. Swart is accused of masterminding a holiday scam which defrauded would-be holidaymakers out of thousands of rands.

IOL first reported on Priority Escapes in August last year, when a former Durban woman shared how she was scammed out of R63,046.95 for a holiday to the Maldives. The woman, who declined to be named, said she and her husband paid for their holiday in full. What was meant to be the perfect holiday quickly turned to despair when Priority Escapes informed the woman that the travel agency was no longer operating and the holiday was cancelled. The woman was not refunded her money.

Other irate would-be holidaymakers took to social media to share similar stories of how they were duped out of their money.