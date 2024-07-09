Alleged kidnapper shot dead as SAPS Special Task Force rescues two kidnapped businessmen in Benoni

The SA Police Service’s elite Special Task Force (STF) unit rescued two kidnapped victims at an informal settlement in Crystal Park, Benoni on Monday afternoon. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said two men, aged 64 and 34, were both kidnapped while driving along Putfontein Road in Crystal Park on Sunday.

Mathe said after the kidnapping, the abductors immediately began making ransom demands to the families of the two victims. “The South African Police Service was notified and a team led by the Special Task Force was mobilised. On Monday afternoon, the team pounced on the kidnappers where a shootout ensued,” said Mathe. “One kidnapper was shot and killed, one was wounded and taken to hospital and the other four were arrested and taken into police custody,” she said.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. Picture: SAPS “The SAPS assures communities that may be victims of this type of crime, that it has the necessary expertise and capabilities to intercept and take down syndicates involved in kidnappings where ransom demands are made.” Last week, six kidnappers were arrested and two businessmen were rescued by the SAPS. “Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the crime stop hotline number 08600 10111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to these kidnappers,” said Mathe.

Last week, five people were arrested as Special Task Force (STF) unit of SAPS descended on Nancefield Hostel in Soweto and rescued a kidnapped Joburg businessman. Picture: SAPS On Friday, IOL reported that a second Portuguese businessman who runs a popular butchery in Joburg had been rescued from the Nancefield hostel in Soweto where he was being held captive. The businessman was rescued in an intelligence-driven operation led by the Special Task Force unit of the SAPS. “The man who owns a Waltloo butchery in Johannesburg, was kidnapped last week in Southgate. He has been reunited with his family. The man was kidnapped for ransom payment but no payment was made as a direct result of police acting swiftly,” Mathe said at the time.